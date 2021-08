Y The Last Man s01 Trailer

Y The Last Man s01 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on DC Comics' acclaimed series Y: The Last Man by Brian K.

Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human.

The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Starring: Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Barry Keoghan