Ranveer Singh Gets Brutally Trolled By Netizens For His WEIRD Fashion & Aqua Blue Aston Martin Car
Ranveer Singh Gets Brutally Trolled By Netizens For His WEIRD Fashion & Aqua Blue Aston Martin Car

Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh was recently spotted in Mumbai with his highly expensive lavish car.

Well seems like it did not go well with the netizens.

Have a look at the video to know what exactly people have to say.