Tokyo 2020 round-up: Laura Kenny makes Olympic history and hockey stars bag bronze

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald took gold for Great Britain as they won the first ever Olympic women’s Madison in dominant fashion.Jack Carlin then delivered another velodrome medal for Britain with bronze in the men’s sprint.Grace Balsdon also bagged the winner as Great Britain clinched bronze in the women’s hockey after edging out India in a seven-goal thriller.