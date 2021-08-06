Ex-Cardinal McCarrick Becomes Highest-Ranking Church Official to Face Criminal Charges

Cardinal Theodore E.
McCarrick was criminally charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy in the state of Massachusetts.
The 91-year-old is the highest-ranking Catholic official in the U.S. to face criminal charges for sex abuse.
Formerly a powerful Cardinal in the Catholic Church, Theodore McCarrick is the highest-ranking church official to face..
