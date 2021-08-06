Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna renamed | Twitter asks Narendra Modi stadium next? | Oneindia News
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna renamed | Twitter asks Narendra Modi stadium next? | Oneindia News

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour of India, has been renamed.

PM Modi took to Twitter to announce that he had been receiving many requests for the same over the years.

#RajivGandhi #NarendraModiStadium #ArunJaitley