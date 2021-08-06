Berman and Keilar call out Ted Cruz for fighting vaccine mandates

Sen.
Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticizes vaccine mandates by arguing against showing “papers” for basic activities.
CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar roll the list of documents needed for daily life in the United States.
Despite increasing COVID-19 cases in both of their states, Sens. Ted Cruz and Kevin Cramer introduced bills that would ban..