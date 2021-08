Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 8/6/21

STRONG STORMSARE ROLLINGTHROUGH OURVIEWING AREA THISMORNING, WITHABUNDANTLIGHTNING, GUSTYOUTFLOW WINDS,AND QUICK BURSTSOF RAIN.

THESTORMS SHOULDEXIT THE TREASUREVALLEY/BOISE AREABY SUNRISE, THOUGHIT WILL REMAINSTORMY IN THECENTRAL MOUNTAINSOF IDAHO THROUGHTHIS EVENING.TODAY'S ROUND OFACTIVE WEATHER ISBEING TRIGGERED BYA LOW-PRESSURESYSTEM ANDASSOCIATED COOLFRONT THAT WILLLEAVE SUNSHINE,WIND, AND COOLERCONDITIONS IN ITSWAKE.

HIGHS IN THETREASURE VALLEYDROP BY 10-15 THISAFTERNOON, WITH ACOMFORTABLE 87 INBOISE TODAY WITH ABREEZE OUT OF THENORTHWEST.SATURDAY WILL BESUNNY AND A BITWARMER, BACK INTOTHE 90S, THENANOTHER COOLFRONT ON SUNDAYCOULD TRIGGER AFEW MORE ISOLATEDSTORMS AND WILLSEND TEMPS BACKOWDN INTO THE LOW80S BY MONDAY.WE'LL SEE ASIGNIFICANT WARM-UP STARTINGTUESDAY.