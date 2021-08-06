Let us celebrate International Beer Day by learning about its origins and significance. | Oneindia

Beer Is Among the World's Oldest Drinks.

Man's obsession in brewing beer traced back to in ancient times.

Recipes for beer were written on clay tablets about 4300 B.C., according to archaeologists.

Pharaohs, peasants, priests, and even children drank beer as part of their daily diet in Ancient Egypt.

Since the first grains were accidentally discovered to have fermented, humans have been fascinated by beer.

Christian monks began brewing beer in the Middle Ages, and they were the first to use hops.

Beers were once brewed using local flavourings such as dates and olive oils.

Brewing beer is still a craft that uses age-old techniques, whether it's macro, micro, or craft.

Every year on the first Friday in August, we commemorate International Beer Day.Jesse Avshalomovn founded The Day in Santa Cruz, California in 2007.

He Day was chosen because of its summer festivities and other beer-related events.

Almost Every Culture Has Consumed Beer Throughout Human History.

Beer has a reputation for being the drink of choice for the average working person.

Many of the world's problems have undoubtedly been solved over a few pints of beer by many of us.

Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.

– Benjamin Franklin Milk is for babies.

When you grow up you have to drink beer – Arnold Schwarzenegger “On victory, you deserve beer, in defeat, you need it.”—Napoleon #Beer #History