United Airlines to Require Vaccines for All Employees

United Airlines is the first major U.S. airline to implement the rule.

The airline is not considering the rule for passengers, saying it would be a decision for the government.

Employees have until late October to prove vaccination status or they will be fired.

United stated that the decision comes due to a sense of urgency to protect its workforce and customers.

We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees.., United Airlines, via staff email.

...but...the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated, United Airlines, via staff email.

The company will review employees on a case-by-case basis if they have health or religious reasons to remain unvaccinated.

United will also provide an extra day of pay for most employees if they’re able to provide proof of vaccination by mid-September