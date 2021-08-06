Dow Movers: AMGN, JPM

In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 22.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.4%.

Amgen is showing a gain of 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.6%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.6% on the day.