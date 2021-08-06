Friday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: RXST, KMPR

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Rxsight's Ronald M.

Kurtz, M.

., made a $2.05M purchase of RXST, buying 128,638 shares at a cost of $15.94 a piece.

Investors have the opportunity to pick up RXST at a price even lower than Kurtz, M.

.

Did, with the stock trading as low as $13.50 at last check today which is 15.3% below Kurtz, M.

.'s purchase price.

Rxsight is trading up about 2% on the day Friday.

And at Kemper, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Stuart B.

Parker who purchased 25,000 shares for a cost of $61.62 each, for a trade totaling $1.54M.

Kemper is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday.

So far Parker is in the green, up about 4.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $64.33.