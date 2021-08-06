Friday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Oceanfirst Financial, up about 7.9% and shares of West Bancorporation up about 5.1% on the day.

In trading on Friday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Triumph Group, trading up by about 10% and Draganfly, trading higher by about 7.1% on Friday.