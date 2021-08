They predicted a Trump coup attempt. Hear what they say now

In 2019, Jerry Goldfeder, who teaches election law at Fordham Law School, and Lincoln Mitchell, who teaches in political science department at Columbia University, predicted that then president Donald Trump would attempt to overturn the 2020 election if he lost.

They say they are worried that even with Trump out office not much has changed and another January 6-style riot could occur if the Republican candidate doesn’t win in 2024.