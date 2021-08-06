Assistant Files Criminal Complaint Against Gov. Cuomo In Sexual Harassment Case

One of the women who says Gov.
Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has now filed a criminal complaint.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
One of the women who says Gov.
Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has now filed a criminal complaint.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
CBS2's Jessica Moore speaks with some experts on what we can expect going forward in the case of the sexual harassment allegations..
New York’s Attorney General report concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. For years prior to these..