Collaborative hosting spaghetti feed dinner to benefit wildfire victims

MANY PEOPLE OUT OF THEIR HOMESEVERAL GROUPS HAVE COMETOGETHER TO FORM THE GREATERSAC AREA FIRE PREPARATIONCOLLABORATIVE TO HELP THOSE INNEED FILLING MORALES IS HEREDOING TONIGHT.

JULIE GOODMORNING TO YOU.GOOD MORNING.

ACTUALLY IT'SJEWS EVEN PETS, OK, HOW AREI'M SO SORRY ABOUT THAT SOTONIGHT THIS IS ALL ABOUTSPAGHETTI THIS EVENING FEEDINGPEOPLE GIVING SOME THINGSSATISFYING TO THEM.

BUT ALSODOING SOMETHING REALLYSATISFYING FOR EVERYBODY INNEED.ACTS IT'S A GROUP OF LOCALACTIVISTS ORGANIZATIONSNONPROFITS WE'VE GOT THE OTHERSEVERAL TIMES ON OTHEROUTREACH THAT WE'VE DONE FORTHE COMMUNITY AS WE CANTOGETHER IN JUNE AND REALLYWANT TO PLAN TO PREPARE FORWAS VERY DEVASTATING IN THEYEAR BEFORE SPECIALLY LASTYEAR WITH COVID-19.

SO WE SOMELIKE THAT.SO WE GOT TOGETHER IN JUNEIT TOGETHER E A LARGE LISTWHAT WE THOUGHT THAT THECOMMUNITY IN THE GREATERSACRAMENTO AREA AS WELL NEVADACITY GRASS VALLEY, FASTERAREAS WELL.

WE DO HAVEACTIVISTS IN THOSE AREAS THATHAVE BEEN AFFECTED IN.

FIRESAND SO WE'VE ALL BEEN WORKINGTOGETHER IN THIS IS OUR VERYFIRST FUNDRAISER FOR MISSPROJECTS WHICH IS TONIGHT SAYSWELL AS AN ONLINE RAFFLE.

THESPAGHETTI DINNER TICKETS LASTTHAT WE WILL SELL THEM IS AT3.30.

WE'VE BEEN VERYFORTUNATE TO RECEIVING A GREATRESPONSE.

SO WE'RE VERYTHANKFUL FOR FOX 40 TO GIVE USA CHANCE TO DO THIS INTERVIEWAND IF THE WORD OUT GET SOMEPEOPLE TO COME ON THE ON HIMENJOY A GREAT DINNER AS WELLAS GET SOME AMAZING ITEMS FROMAND THIS IS A FLAT TAX THESPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS SALADGARLIC BREAD EVEN GET DESERT ALITTLE MONEY.AND LOG OFF CRAFT BREWINGHAS ALSO DONATED A LOT OF BEERFOR TONIGHT FOR THOSE THAT AREUP THIS MEAL YOU CAN TAKE ITAWAY FROM THE RESTAURANT, IFYOU WANT TO DINE AT HOME YOUCAN SIT OUTSIDE ON THE PATIOIF THAT'S YOUR CONCERN GIVING.THE CORONAVIRUS SO THEREARE LOTS OF WAYS TO HELP.

NOWONE SOME OF THESE BIGGER FIRESTARTED OVER THE LAST FEWWEEKS TO THE GROUPS YOU BELONGTO NOR CAL RESIST AND A LOCALAFFILIATE OF THE NATIONALBROWN BERETS TEAMED UP TO FORMTHIS GREATER SAC AREA FIREPROTECTION PREPARATION RATHERCOLLABORATIVE THAT'S A BIGNAME.

IT'S A BIG MISSION WITHTHE END OF THIS INTENSE FIRESITUATION KIND OF NO WHERE INSIGHT.

WHAT YOU ALL PLANNING.WELL WE'RE HOPING THAT THEFIRE SEASON WILL BE SHORT THISYEAR, BUT HISTORICALLY YOUIT'S NOT WE WE WILLCONTINUE WITH THE MUTUAL AIDTHROUGHOUT THE END OF THE FIRETHIS THIS GROUP NOW.

BUT WEALWAYS CONTINUE TO DO OUTREACHFOR HOUSE YEAR IN SACRAMENTO.GRANTS THAT HAVE COME TO THISTOWN.

SEEKERS GRANTED ASYLUMTHAT ARE NOW WELCOME TOTHEIR HOMES OUT THEM GO TO THEMOMENTS THAT THEY NEED REALLYANY NEEDS THAT ARE NOT FILLEDBY A LOCAL A LOT OFSACRAMENTO AND ACTIVISTS WHOARE CONNECTED WITH COMMUNITY.WE ALWAYS COME TOGETHER TOHELP THE COMMUNITY IN MANYWAYS THAT WE CAN THAT'S ABREAK LIKE CHAD OR FOODDISTRIBUTION AND JUST BEFOREWE RUN OUT OF TIME WE JUSTWANT MAKE SURE EVERYBODY KNOWSALL OF THE PROCEEDS FROM YOURDINNER TONIGHT AT FLAPJACKSSUPPLIES FOR FIRE VICTIMS ANDTHERE ARE FOLKS ON THE GROUNDWITH THE COLLABORATIVE IN THEFIRE AREAS ARE GOING TO BE.HANDING OUT ITEMS THATPURCHASE WITH THIS MONEYWE WERE ABLE TO COME TOGETHER.AND LIKE I SAID IN PREVIOUSFIRES THAT HAVE HAPPENED WE'VEBECOME VERY WELL AWARE WHATFIRE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES INTHE COMMUNITIES NEED TO WEHAVE A VERY LARGE LIST ITEMSTHAT WE'RE PUTTING TOGETHERLOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AS WELLBETTER WELL ORGANIZATIONS LIKETHE RED FOR THESE ITEMS TO BETHAT ARE AFFECTED ALL RIGHT,WE'LL JUST THANK YOU SO MUCHFOR SHARING THIS EFFORT WITHUS THIS MORNING WISHING GOODLUCK TONIGHT.A LOT OF PEOPLE COUNTING ONFOLKS LIKE YOU AND YOUR GROUPSHELP ALL OF THOSE IN NEEDRIGHT NOW THROUGH NO FAULT OFTHEIR OWN WE APPRECIATE YOU.THANK YOU SO MUCH.GOVERNOR NEWSOM IS GETTING