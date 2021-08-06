Apple To Scan US iPhones for Child Sexual Abuse Images

On Aug.

5, Apple announced its new tool, "NeuralHash," to detect known images of child sexual abuse.

It will be used to scan iPhones and iCloud accounts to flag images that are already in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's database.

Apple says the tool doesn't actually look at the images.

Instead, it scans for mathematical "fingerprints" that represent them.

Privacy advocates were quick to question the method.

Apple is replacing its industry-standard end-to-end encrypted messaging system with an infrastructure for surveillance and censorship, .., Greg Nojeim, co-director of the Security & Surveillance Project at the Center for Democracy & Technology, via CNN.

... which will be vulnerable to abuse and scope-creep not only in the US, but around the world, Greg Nojeim, co-director of the Security & Surveillance Project at the Center for Democracy & Technology, via CNN.

Apple maintains that the method "is designed with user privacy in mind.".

According to John Clark, president and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"privacy and child protection can co-exist.".

We applaud Apple and look forward to working together to make this world a safer place for children, John Clark, president and CEO of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, via statement