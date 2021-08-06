Mom who 'just wanted to shower' returns to find house totally destroyed by toddler

A mom captured the chaos that ensued when she tried to take a shower, and the horrifying footage is going viral.Mom and TikToker Sadie Jane (@simplysadiejane) gained over 4.8 million views and 13,000 comments when she posted the disaster her toddler created while she was in the shower.In a follow-up video, Sadie explained that all she was trying to do was shave her legs — .and while she was doing that, her 3-year-old and her dog completely tore apart her house.Mustard bottles, toilet paper, water, mysterious brown piles, chips — .it looked as though an entire grocery store had been dumped out on Sadie's floor.All in all, the mess — which took her little one only 20 minutes to make — took Sadie over two hours to clean.TikTokers weighed in by the thousands, sharing their own painful stories of toddler-induced chaos."I’m laughing so hard at this, in empathy, because I’m so glad I’m not the only one with a son like that," one parent wrote