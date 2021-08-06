Dad's 'cleaning hack' for messy lunchboxes has TikTok parents cracking up

A dad has got the perfect solution for when his kids come home with messy lunchboxes.Canadian influencer @markchrispy's shared the tip with his 619,000 TikTok followers back in December 2019."My daughter's school is doing this thing where they have them packing up their own lunches.

And I always come home to this," he said.He opened up his little girl's lunchbox.

It was full of garbage and stray bits of sticky food."So I'm gonna show you a quick hack to clean it up," the father said.He tossed that dirty lunchbox straight in the trash for a hilarious twist.Parents chimed in in the comment section to express their support for this so-called "hack" ."Wasn't expecting that but you're also not wrong," one person said