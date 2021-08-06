On TikTok, 'satire' doesn't mean what you think it means

TikTok doesn't know what "satire" means, but the hashtag will lead you to a few funny videos .While satire usually refers to a comedic form of social commentary, on TikTok, it's more like a video category.While the hashtag #satire (it has 3.2 billion views) is used constantly on the platform, .most of the videos in this category don't fall into the category of criticism or social commentary.For example, the most popular video under the #satire hashtag is from Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary.It's a simple video where one of the staff rates big cats during feeding.The clip is cute, and the thought of "rating" wildcats is a bit ridiculous, but it's not exactly ironic or commentary