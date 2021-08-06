Woman in hysterics after receiving drawing from man in airport: 'I almost started crying’

About a month ago, TikTok user @emmakeanehahawas traveling cross country by herself for thefirst time when she spotted a man at her gatewho seemed to be paying special attention to her.That’s when @emmakeanehaha saysthe man took out a pad and some Crayolacrayons and began sketching her likeness.“At first, I’m like, a little bit creeped out … thenI’m like, is this creepy or is this awesome?

I decidedit was awesome.

I was eating it up … I was posing”.About 30 minutes into the artistic endeavor, the maletraveler got up and walked over to the TikToker,saying, “Hey, sorry if this is weird, but I drew you”.After handing her the airport drawing,@emmakeanehaha’s dreams of becomingsomeone’s muse were dashed.“He handed me this,” she explains while holdingup a crude rendering of her in her airport outfit.“I almost started crying”.“Then he proceeded to find me in linefor the airplane and talked to me about hisartistic choice to draw me as if he didn’tjust create the world’s most offensive,offensive image of me of all time”.The entire good-willed saga left fellowTikTokers in stitches.

“The first red flag[was] the crayons,” commented another.The entire good-willed saga left fellowTikTokers in stitches.

“The first red flag[was] the crayons,” commented another