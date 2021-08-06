Sei Bella Tattoo ‘connects to your higher self’ to determine best tattoo for you

OFFER MORE THAN INK... THEY BILLTHEIR EXPERIENCE AS SOMETHINGSPIRITUAL... AND HEALING.AND IT'S ALL RUN BY WOMEN.

OURLAUREN EDWARDS HAS THESTORY.SO AT SEI BELLA THEY LOVE ART,THEY LOVE DRAWING, AND THEY ALSOLOVE TATTOOIN.G THAT'SWHAT THEY'RE EXPERTS IN.

BUTMORE THAN ANYTHING, THEYSAY THAT THEY LOVE CONNECTINGWITH PEOPLE BECAUSE THEY BELIEVETHAT'S HOW YOU ACHEIVE YOUR BESTTATTOO.People tell me when they walk inthey just feel so calm, sorelaxed.THAT'S EXACTLY HOW THE WOMEN ATSEI BELLA TATTOO INMUSKEGON WANT THEIR CUSTOMERS TOFEELEveryhting in here isintentional.

We haveactually, the grounds are shamanblessedand cleansed.

Even the paint isblessedand cleansed as well.

OWNERCHRISSY ROBISON SAYS ITS ALL TOHELP THE CUSTOMERS FEEL AT PEACEAS THEY GO THROUGH THE TATTOOPROCESS We care so much aboutthe qualit yof ourwork again makingi t acomfortable area toget somewhat of a painfulproceduredone.

AND TO HELP CUSOTMERSFIGURE OUT TH EBEST ART TO GET,THE ARTISTS FIRST TAKE YOU ON ASPIRITUAL JOURNEY Spirit-guidedtattooing I connect to yourhigher self.

Your guides andthey let meknow what it is, if anything,what youshould get tattooed on you foryour highestgood.

OR WHATS GOING TO BRINGYOU EMOTIONAL HEALING A lot ofpeople that have come in herehave like lost people.

So it islike a healingtime to get tattoos for a lot ofpeople.

OR TO REMEMBER A PART OFOR TO REMEMBER A PART OFTHEMSELVES .

ROBISON SAYS ONETHING THEY OFFER IS NIPPLETATTOOING FOR WOMEN WHO HAVEUNDERGONE MASECTOMIES .ROBISON SAYS THEY HAVE A NIPPLEFILE SO WOMEN CAN PICK WHATTHEY WANT Another option ispre surgery to have it mappedand photographed andthen we can replace your exactnipplesback on after the fact.

ANDWITH THIS PROCESS, IT HELPS THATSEI BELLA IS ALL WOMENIt is so empowering in a waythat, I want toempower women, children, any onereallyto just shin e,to stand out inwhateverindustry they're in AND HELPPEOPLELIGHT UP THEIR OWN WORLDS,SHE SAYD... JUST LIKE THE WOMEN DO ATSEI BELLAI'm lit up, yesEvery day I come here I'm justpumped.I'm so excited to be here.

ANDGE TTHIS THEY ARE ALL LIKE THAT.THE ENTIRE TIME I WAS WITH THEMTHEY WERE BEAMING, CONSTANTLYSMILING.

YOU CANTOTALLY TELL THAT THEY JUSTREALLYCARE ABOUT WHAT THEY DO AND WHNEI ASKED THEM YOU KNOW HOW DIDYOU COME UP WITH THE NAME?

THEYSAID 'SEI BELLA' IS ITALIAN SOYOU PUT ITO TGETHER ..

'SEIBELLA TATTOO'...YOU'RE BEAUTIFUL TATTOO.

ANDTHAT'S WHAT THEY WANT ALL OFTHEIR CUSTOMERS TO FEEL AND THEYDOSAY AS WELL ..

MEN RAE WELCOME.YESIT IS ALL RUN BY WOMEN BUT THEYDO HAVE MALE CLIENTS AS WELL.REPORTING IN MUSKEGON, LAURENEDWARDS, FOX 17 NEWS.