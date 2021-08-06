Gov. Cuomo Faces Criminal Complaint From Executive Assistant Who Says He Groped Her

Another stunning development in Gov.
Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal.
An unidentified aide has filed a criminal complaint, which could lead to charges, against the embattled chief executive.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo former staffer who accused the governor of sexual harassment has filed a criminal complaint with Albany County.
One of the women who says Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her has now filed a criminal complaint.