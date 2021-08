Family in Little Italy receives Centennial Home plaque for owning the same house for 100 years

BALMORETINEIGHBORHOOD& AFTERIMMIGRATING FROM ITALY.MEMBERS OF THE SAME FAMILY*STILL LIVE IN THATOM HWMAR-2 NEWSSHARES THEIR GOOD TO KNOWSTORTOY NIGHT... AND THESPECIAL DISTINCTION THEY JUSTRECEIVED FOR CROSSING THCENTURY MARK.HOMES IN BALTIMOREITALY NEIGHBORHOOD HAVE ALLKINDS OF OUTDOOR DECORATIONSLIKE FLAGS, PLANTS AND CHAS.IRONE HOME IN PARTICULAR..

ONSTILES STREET& HAS A NEW,SPECIAL ADORNMENT RIGHT NTEXTO THE FRONT DOOR.

ACENTENNIAL HOME PLAQUE&MEANING THE SAME FAMILY HASLIVED IN THE SAME HOME FOR ATLEAST 100 YEA.RS ((Mary Ann))15:55 I believe it because Iwas born here& I dnidno other house TRACK T:WO83-YEAR-OLD MARY ANN BOGGIO-ALCARAZ IS THIRD GENERATION TOLIVE IN THIS HOME.

ERHPARENTS& ROMEO AND CLEMENTINABOGGIO& EMIGRATED FROM ITALYTO THE U-S IN 1912.

THEYBOUGHT THE HOUSE IN LTLEITITALY IN 1920, WHERE THEYLIVED WITH CLEMENTINAPARENT MS.ARY ANN GREW UP HEREALONG WITH TWO SIBLINGS.

SHEAND HER HUSBAND RAY ALCARAZRAISED THEIR TWO KIDS HERE&RAY AND MICHELLE& AND AREPROUD GRANDPARENTS TO SEVENGRANDCHILDREN.

((Mary Ann))16:14 I love the neighborhood&it might have changed a littlebit but not that much itsstill the same neighborhood16:24 TRACK THREE: MARY ANNSHOWED US HER BACKYARD&LARGELY TAKEN UP BY A FITREEGTHAT HER FATHER PLANTED DANSTILL PRODUCES FIGS TODAY.

SHESAID THEY ALSO ONCE HAD AGRAPEVINE& WHICH HER FAERTHUSED TO MAKE WINE.

((MaryAnn)) 18:10 my father alwaysmade wine& that was hisfavorite& we never bought winewhen he was living.

We buywine now butt ias my father30:3th6 is is at least 90years old& TRACK FOUR: YRAALCARAZ& MARYNN ASHOWED US A BOTTLE OF ITALNIAGRAPPA& MADE BY HISGRANDFATHER& FOUND TUCKED AWAYIN THE BASEMT((Ray)) 29:42 we opened thiswhen the Centennial Homeplaque was dedicated andserved it to everyone and noone died& and it was actulypretty good 29:55 TRACKIVE: FFAMILY AND FRIENDS TOSTAEDWITH THE VINTAGE GRAPPA BACKIN JUNE& AT T HEOFFICIALUNVEILING OF THE CENTENNIALHOME PLAQUE& DESIGNATEBYDBALTIMORE HERITAGE.

ITS AMOMENT THE BOGGIO-ALCARAZFAMILY SAY FILLEDIT WH EMTHWITH PRIDE AND LOVE FOR THENEIGHBORHOOD.

((Ray)) 40:33its just a wonderful thing tobe able to have a designaontiof the Centennial Home.

Again,its a sense of history and sita sense of the neighborhoodand the commutyni 40:45 TCKRASIX: AS FOR MARY ANN& SHECONTINUES TO VISITITH WNEIGHBORS SHELE, IFATTEND CHURCH AT SAINTLEORESTAURANTS LIKE ISALLABE((Mary Ann)) 16:01 me: wouldyou want to live anywhereelse?

MA: no Me: you like ithere?

MA: I love it here 16:10STANDUP: RAY ALCARAZ SAYS THEHOME WILL STAY IN THE FAMILYFOR GENERIOATNS TO COME.

IT ISONE OF THREE HOMES IN LITTLEITALY TO RECEIVE THECENTENNIAL HOME PLAQUE& ANDONE OF NEARLY A DOZEN TORECEIVE THE HONOR THROUGHOUTTHE CITY.

IN LITTLE ITALY, MKWMAR-2 NEWS.THE BOGGIO FAMY IL