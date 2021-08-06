Dixie Fire Becomes California's 3rd-Largest Wildfire in the State's History

A wildfire in Northern California grew in size overnight to become the third-largest wildfire in the state's history.

NPR reports that the Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles between the night of August 5 and the morning of August 6.

It is now the largest wildfire currently burning in the United States.

As of August 6, the fire was only 35% contained and now spans an area of 676 square miles.

On August 4, the fire tore through the California town of Greenville.

Amid high temperatures and strong winds, the fire raged through the community, incinerating much of the downtown area.

According to NPR, officials had not yet assessed the damage, but Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns estimated that at least 100 homes had burned in and near the town.

The Dixie Fire is just one of 100 active, large fires burning across 14 states, mostly in the West where a historic drought has left the land ripe for ignition.

Meanwhile, massive wildfires are also scorching vast areas across the Atlantic.

On August 6, thousands of people were evacuated as wildfires ravaged Greece and Turkey