Beyoncé Drops Video for Rodeo-Themed Ivy Park Collection.

The Ivy Park Rodeo collection is scheduled to be available via the official Adidas website on Aug.

19.

Queen Bey's new teaser boasts styles drawing inspiration from the forgotten era of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

As with previous Ivy Park collections, sizes will range from XXXXS to 4XL.

Others to appear in the video include Snoh Aalegra and actor Glynn Turman.

Turman spent much of his past shoveling manure at the Central Park stables so he could ride horses for free.

The Ivy Park website calls attention to what horses have done for his life.

He says from as long as he could remember, he has had a fascination with horses, Via the Ivy Park Website.

An accomplished horseman and rodeo champion off-screen, he and his wife, Jo-Ann, cofounded and direct a free Western-style summer camp, ‘Camp Gid D Up’ for inner-city and at-risk youth since 1992.

He credits that attending youth camps as a kid saved him from juvenile delinquency, Via the Ivy Park Website.

