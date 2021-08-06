Helping families and Baltimore thrive with the child tax credit

THRIVE... SENATOR BEN CARDINSA HYSE'S HAPPY WITH HOWBALTIMORE CITY MAYOR BRANDONSCOTT ISAN HDLING ABOUT640-MILLION DOLLARINSSTABILIZATION FUNDS FROM ETHAMERICAN RESCUE PLAN.

ETHAMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ALSOINCLUDED AN EXPANDED CHILD TAXCREDIT..

CARDIN AND STTCODISCUSSED THE IMPORTANCE OFTHAT CREDIT TODAY... CARNDISAYS 52- THOUSAND CHILDREN INMARYLAND WERE LIFTED OUTF OPOVERTY WITH THE CREDIT..."More families are noweligible for the child creditincreasing the amount of thechild credit, and one morething, making it refundable.So the lower income familescan get the full benefit ofthe child credit.

That's howwe lifted familes ouoftpoverty." IF YOU FILED YOUR20-19 OR 20-20 TAXES...ORYOU GOT STIMULUSCHECKS...YOU'LL AUTOMATICLYALGET THE MONEY... IF NOT...YOUCAN GET THE REFUNDABLE TAXCREDIT BY GOINGO TIRS-DOT-GOV... CARDIN RETURNSTO WASHINGTON THIS WEEKEND....THE SENATE WILL BE HAMMERINGOUT THE BIPARTISANINFRASTRUCTURE BILL THATE HSAYS PROVIDES REAL HELTOPBALTIMORE.

THEN THEY'LL MOVEON TO THE BUDGET RESOLUTIONTHAT WILL PROVIDE ADDIOLITRELI