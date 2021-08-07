Two Men May Be Forced To Evacuate Second California Wildfire

Highlands Ranch Resort is about 10 miles west of the town of Chester in Plumas County.
Between them is burned national forest and homes that have been destroyed in the DIxie Fire, which is now the third-largest wildfire in California history.
The Dixie Fire, which has burned already for two weeks, merged with another blaze in recent days and approached more small towns.