USM starts first Fall camp under Will Hall

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have a new head coach in Will Hall and they started practice for the Fall season on Friday.

USM's season starts in 30 days and players like quarterback Trey Lowe and running back Fank Gore Jr are expected to have big roles in their new head coach's offense.

No one is more excited about the roster and the season ahead than Coach Hall.

The Golden Eagles start their season at South Alabama in 30 days.