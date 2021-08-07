AZ GOP lawmaker warns election officials to 'watch their back'

In an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Maricopa County GOP official Bill Gates talks about the threats election officials have received for refusing to push Donald Trump’s big election lie and support the baseless Arizona election audit.
