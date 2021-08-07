Search for 'dangerous' inmate who escaped from Teller County Jail continues

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell says his office and local law enforcement are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Teller County Jail in Divide this morning.
The FBI has also joined the search efforts.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell says his office and local law enforcement are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Teller County Jail in Divide this morning.
The FBI has also joined the search efforts.
Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell sat down with News 5's Dianne Derby to talk about the mistakes made when an inmate escaped,..