Coming Home In The Dark Movie Trailer

Coming Home In The Dark Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: A teacher is forced to confront a secret from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters take his family on a nightmare road-trip.

Directed by James Ashcroft starring Erik Thomson, Daniel Gillies, Miriama McDowell, Matthias Luafutu, Billy and Frankie Paratene release date October 1, 2021 (in select theaters and on VOD)