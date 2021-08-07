COPSHOP Movie (2021) - Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Toby Huss, Alexis Louder

COPSHOP Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station.

But jail can't protect Murretto for long.

Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission.

When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.

Directed by Joe Carnahan starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Toby Huss, Alexis Louder release date September 17, 2021 (in theaters)