Bernard Arnault beats Jeff Bezos as the 'richest man in the world' | LVMH CEO | Oneindia News

Chief executive and chairperson of Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault is now the richest person in the world.

He surpassed Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder's net worth fell $13.9 billion in a day.

