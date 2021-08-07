Video of moment female assassin shot woman dead on New York City pavement

Street surveillance footage released by the New York Police Department shows moment a Brooklyn woman Delia Johnson was killed by another woman who walked up behind her and shot her in the back of the head on on Franklin Avenue at Prospect Place in Crown Heights in central Brooklyna pavement in New York City before walking away on Delia Johnson was speaking to a group of people on Franklin Avenue at Prospect Place in Crown Heights in central Brooklyn at around 9.40pm on Wednesday when she was attacked.

Ms Johnson was unconscious and unresponsive following the shooting, and she was pronounced dead at Interfaith Hospital, according to police.

Family members of the 42-year-old say they think the murderer followed Ms Johnson from a funeral in the area earlier in the day.