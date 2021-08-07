US records an average of 100k new Covid daily cases as Delta variant dominates | Oneindia News

The US has recorded an average of 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day.
The country averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June.
Now the number is 107,143.
#Covid19 #DeltaVariant #UnitedStates
