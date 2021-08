dog library

THOSE LITTLE LIBRARIES IN YOURLOCAL PARK BEFORE...WHEREYOU TAKE A BOOK AND LEAVE ONE.NOW -- IT'S BEING APPLIED TODOGS.THEY'RE CALLED "LITTLE STICKLIBRARIES"...AND MUCH LIKE THEIRMORE FAMOUS COUNTERPARTS -- THERULE IS TAKE A STICK, LEAVE ASTICK.THIS ONE ISLOCATED IN MADISON, WISCONSIN...WHERE ONE HAPPY PUP IS MAKINGHIS OWN CONTRIBUTION.BUT THIS ACTUALLY ISN'T A NEWIDEA.LITTLE STICKLIBRARIES HAVE BEENOPPI PNG UPIN DOG PARKS AND COMMUNITIESACROSS THE COUNTRY IN RECENTYEARS.ONE 10-YEAR-OLDFROM CANADA WENT VIRAL BACK INFEBRUARY...WHEN HE SPENTHIS QUARANTINE MAKING A LITTLESTICK LIBRARY FOR THE DOGS INHISOWN NEIGHBORHOOD.