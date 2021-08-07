Streaming movies at home | Plex Media Server guide

Welcome back to The Ultimate Tech Hub.

On today's episode we will go over the basics of the Plex Media Server and some advanced settings.

We will also show you how to add libraries and make some adjustments to Movie folders.

If you have any questions about this video please leave them in the comments down below.

Thank you for being a part of The Ultimate Tech Hub Team and if you haven't Subscribed yet please do its free.

And if you like this video give a thumbs up and share it.

Thanks again for watching the Ultimate Tech Hub Channel!

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualified purchases.

Great Deals the Ultimate Tech Hub Recommends!

Https://www.amazon.com/shop/ultimatetechhub?isVisitor=true Shop Our New UTHmerch store!

Https://shop.spreadshirt.com/uthmerch/ Please visit our Patreon page to help support our channel.

Thank you!

Https://www.patreon.com/UltimateTechHub https://rumble.com/c/UltimateTechHub Top Software Picks from the Ultimate Tech Hub https://amzn.to/3elOclY Best Selling Amazon Devices https://amzn.to/3iTW1mk Save 50% on these eligible item(s) https://amzn.to/2WRQ6F6 Amazon FreeTime Unlimited Free Trial https://amzn.to/2ZH4ZvK Create Amazon Business Account https://amzn.to/32w7uCM Try Amazon Music Unlimited Free Trial https://amzn.to/3jfLvWF Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial https://amzn