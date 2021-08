Neeraj Chopra wins India's first Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Javelin Throw | Oneindia News

Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal in Javelin Throw, clinching India’s first medal in athletics after 100 years.

He has bagged the seventh medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, and the first gold medal for India this year.

#NeerajChopra #Athletics #Tokyo2020 #GoldMedal