Lactation resources helping more parents during pandemic

***RIGHT NOW,THIS MONTH, FAMILIES...MEDICAL PROVIDERS... ANDLACTATION EXPERTS ARERECOGNIZING NATIONALBREASTFEEDING MONTH.3 NEWS NOW REPORTER JESSIKAEIDSON GIVES US A LOOK AT WHATBREASTFEEDING LOOKS LIKE INNEBRASKA AND IOWA... AND WHAIMPACT THE PANDEMIC IS HAVING.FEEDING YOUR CHILD CAN BE A VERYPERSONAL AND BONDING EXPERIENCE,WHETHER IT BE WITH THRGHOUBREASTFEEDING OR BOTTLEFEEDING...WHILE WE’VE MADE SOMESTRIDES TO MAKE BREASTFEEDING AMORE ACCESSIBLE OPTION, EXPERTSSAY WE STILL HAVE ROOM TO GROW."IT IS A PROCESS, ANOUDCULTURE DOES NOT MAKE IT EASY."KATHY LEEPER SAYS EVERAYYDTHINGS LIKE EDUCATING ABOUTBREASTFEEDING - TO BIGGERPICTURE IDEAS LIKEAI PMATERNITY LEAVE COULD HELP MOREPARENTS MEET COULD HELP MOREMATERNITY LEAVE LIKE PAIPICTURE IDEAS TO BIGGERBREASTFEEDING - TO BIGGERPICTURE IDEAS LIKE PAIDMATERNITY LEAVE COULD HELP MOREPARENTS MEET THEIR BREASTFEEDINGGOALS.GFX:THE LATESTS DATA FROM THE CDCSHOWS THAT OVER 85% OF INFANTSIN NEBRASKA ARE EVER BREASEDTFAND BY THE TIME THOSE BABIES ARE6 MONTHS OLD THE NUMBER DROPS TOAROUND 63%.

IN IOWA, 80% OFINFANTS ARE EVER BREASTFED, ANDAT 6 MONTHS, THAT NUMBER DROPSTO 54%.THE DATA IS STILL BEINGCOLLECTED ON THE PANDEMIC, BMILKWORKS SAYS OVER THE PAST 18MONTHS THEY’VE BEEN HELPING MOFAMILIES THROUGH IN-PERSON ANDVIRTUAL CONSULTATIONS ANDCLSEASWORKING FROM HOME SEEMS TO BEMAKING BREASTFEEDINGOR MACCESSIBLE AND MANY PARENTS ARELEARNING OF THE POTENTIAL HEALTHBENEFITS."BREASTFEEDING FROM BREASTILK MPROVIDES ANTIBODIES, LOTS OFTHEM.

IN A WAY THAT OTHER BREASTMILK SUBSTITUTES CAN NOT.

SOBREASTFEEDING IS A PREVENTATIVEMEASURE TOO."RESOURCES LIKE THE MOTHER’S MILKBANK OF IOWA WHICH SEN ODSDONATED BREAST MILK TO HOSPITALSAND FAMILIES, SAY EYTH’RE ALSOSEEING A HUGE INCREASE INDONATIONS."IN 2020, WE HAD TO PURCHASE 7NEW FREEZERS BECAUSE WE ARGETTING SO MUCH MILKTHE LACTATION EXPERTS SATHEY’LL BE HELPING FAMILIES ASTHEY BREASTFEED THROUGH THEPANDEMIC AND BEYOND.REPORTING IN OMAHA JES