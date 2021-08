Afghan force clearing operation in area retaken by Taliban

A video released by the Afghan Defense Ministry shows its clearing operation in remote parts Nijrab district of Kapisa province in Afghanistan on Saturday Aug 7, 2021.

Afghan forces began a village-to-village clearance operation in Nijrab district in Kapisa province after it was retaken from the Taliban on Monday Aug 2.

The Defense Ministry said that at least 375 Taliban fighters were killed in Afghan forces operations in the last 24 hours.

The Taliban has denied the claim.