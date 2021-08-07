Activists form a 4-kilometer human chain around Garzweiler mine in Germany

About 2,500 people in western Germany demonstrated for a quick halt to coal mining in the region, where a village could be bulldozed to make way for a mine's continued operation.
Participants in the protest formed a 4-kilometer human chain.
About 2,500 people in western Germany demonstrated for a quick halt to coal mining in the region, where a village could be bulldozed to make way for a mine's continued operation.
Participants in the protest formed a 4-kilometer human chain.
About 2,500 people in western Germany demonstrated for a quick halt to coal mining in the region, where a village could be..