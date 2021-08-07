9/11 families told Biden not to come to Ground Zero unless he does this

Brett Eagleson, who lost his father in the September 11 attacks in 2001, and other 9/11 families are calling on the White House to release classified documents on the Saudi Arabanian government’s possible involvement in the attacks.
Brett Eagleson, who lost his father in the September 11 attacks in 2001, and other 9/11 families are calling on the White House to release classified documents on the Saudi Arabanian government’s possible involvement in the attacks.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the authorized vaccines remain..