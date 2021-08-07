Galal Yafai reflects on flyweight boxing gold

Galal Yafai claimed flyweight boxing gold for Great Britain after a split decision win over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines.The 28-year-old floored his opponent in the opening round with a straight left and edged a high-octane contest to secure the verdict.It concluded a stunning run of form for the Birmingham boxer, who was competing in his second Olympics having lost his second bout at Rio 2016.