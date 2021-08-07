Galal Yafai reflects on flyweight boxing gold

Galal Yafai claimed flyweight boxing gold for Great Britain after a split decision win over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines.The 28-year-old floored his opponent in the opening round with a straight left and edged a high-octane contest to secure the verdict.It concluded a stunning run of form for the Birmingham boxer, who was competing in his second Olympics having lost his second bout at Rio 2016.
Galal Yafai’s brother buys him PS5 after boxing gold at Tokyo Olympics for Team GB
Galal Yafai spoke to brother Kal after winning Olympics gold in Tokyo by beating Filipino Carlo Paalam in the flyweight competition..