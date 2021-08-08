THE FRENCH DISPATCH Movie - Sign Up Now for THE FRENCH DISPATCH Newsletter

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Movie - Subscribers will be the first to get exclusive email updates from the world of THE FRENCH DISPATCH and a chance to receive a limited edition copy of THE FRENCH DISPATCH magazine.

*Available to US and Canada subscribers only In Theaters October 22 THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.

It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

Directed by: Wes Anderson Screenplay by: Wes Anderson Produced by: Wes Anderson, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson Cast: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson