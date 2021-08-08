Skip to main content
Monday, August 9, 2021

Pedestrian struck and killed by motorhome in Las Vegas

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Police say the crash took place at about 10 am on Aug.

7 when the 71-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a motorhome.

NEW AT FIVE --ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER A CRASHAT THE INTERSECTION OFEAST SAHARA ANDSOUTH EASTERN.METRO POLICE ARE STILL ONTHE SCENE WITH A LANE BLOCKEDOFF.THIS ALL HAPPENING JUST AFTER 10THIS MORNING.OFFICERS SAY A PEDESTRIANWAS STRUCK BY A MOTORHOME ANDDIED AT