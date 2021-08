Why veteran on important mission visited Virginia's State Capitol

THIS IS DARREN HAFFORD...HE'SDOING 50 PUSH-UPS AT EVERY STATECAPITOL IN 50 DAS YTO RAISEAWARENESS AND FUNDING FOR THECAUSE.THE MARINECORPS AND ARMY VETERAN SAYS HEWAS INSPIRED BY THAT POPULARCHALLENGE A LITTLE WHILE BACK-- WHERE PEOPLE WOULD DO 22 PUSHUPS FOR 22 DAYS TO RAISEAWARENESFOS R VETERAN SUICIDE...HAFFORD DECIDED TO TAKEIT A LITTLFE URTHR EAND DO 44PUSH UPS FOR 44 DAYS...AND NOWHE'S BACK AT IT WITH HIS 50 IN50CHALLENGE.HERE'S HISMESSAGE FROM THE STEPS OFVIRGINIA'S HISTORIC CAPITOL.IF YOU'RE HAVING A TOUGHTTIME....KEEP YOU AROUNDRICHMOND WAS STOP NUMBER 35 FORHAFFORD.HE'S GOT 15MORE DAYS AND 15 MEOR STATECAPITOLS TO GO IN ORDER TO REACHHIS GOAL.IF YOU ARE STRUGGLING WITH YOURMENTAL HEALTH, THERE ARERESOURCES AVAILABLE TO YOU.JUST GO TO WTVR DOT COM SLASHYOU ARE NOT ALONE.