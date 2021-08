NIA raids 45 locations in J&K districts in connection to terror funding case | Oneindia News

Today, the National Investigation Agency raided 45 locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in connection with a terror funding case.

The raids are being conducted across Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, and Shopian, among others.

#Jammu&Kashmir #NIA #TerrorActivities