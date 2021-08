Utah doctors warn of health risks from wildfire smoke

Intermountain Medical Center told FOX 13 Saturday that several people have come into their emergency room over concerns from the smoke.

ER physicians say they are seeing those with underlying health issues, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma, saying this smoke is exasperating their condition and making it difficult to breathe.

Doctors also say that even without an underlying condition, this smoke could cause other health issues like an increased risk for COVID-19 infection.