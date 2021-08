Family, friends organizing golf tournament for Chesterfield father

FOLKS IN CHESTERFIELD AREINVITING YOU TO TAKE A SWING TOHELP A MAN IN NEED.FRIENDS AND FAMILY AREORGANIZING A OLGF TOURNAMENTNEXT MONTH...WHICH WILL BENEFIT GREG SWEENEYOFCHESTERFIELD.GREG ISRECOVERING FROM A DEVASTATINGSTROKE THAT HAPPENED BACK INMARCH OF 20-19.THE MARRIEDFATHER OF TWO HAS A LONG ROAD OFREHAB AHEAD TO IMPROVEI HSSIGHT AND STRENGTH.IN TWO YEARS, LOVED ONES HAVERAISED MORE THAN -40THOUSANDDOLLARS FOR THE GUY WHO HASNEVER MET A STRANGER."THE GREG SWEENEYENCOURAGEMENTT OURNAMENT" ISSEPTEMBER 9TH AT THE HIGHLANDSINCHESTERFIELD.YO UCAN GO TO SWEENEY GOLFCLASSIC DOT COMIF YOU WOULD LIKE TO REGISTER ATEAM AND HELP OUT GREG AND HISFAMILY.WE WISH HIMWELL.