Officer killed, another injured after shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side

A Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting Saturday on the city’s Southwest Side.
A second officer was injured and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Three people are in custody.
A Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting Saturday on the city’s Southwest Side.
A second officer was injured and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Three people are in custody.
A man is facing federal charges a day after he allegedly shot two federal agents and a Chicago Police officer on the Far South..